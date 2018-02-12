To be honest: Ready-to-wear isn't always wearable.

If fashion depicts art and self-expression, sometimes abstract, just-plain crazy pieces will show at New York Fashion Week—and that's exactly how it should be. If everything always looked pretty and conventional, nothing would push the boundaries of fashion; nothing would evolve. Not to mention, style is all about making statements.

We may not always get it, but we can respect the bold, out-of-the-box thinking. Lucky for us, there were a crop of designers and brands who did just that at NYFW. From futuristic skirts at Jeremy Scott to body paint at Domingo Zapata (and red alert: a baby on the runway!), there were so many weird, crazy moments on the runway you have to see.