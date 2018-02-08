Joanna Gaines is about to welcome her fifth child with Chip Gaines, and it looks like the Fixer Upper star is ready to show off her baby bump.

"Photoshoot today and there's no hiding this baby bump anymore," she wrote.

The HGTV celeb also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the photo session. In one photo, Joanna can be seen making a heart with her fingers over her bump. And while Joanna has been known to have pretty perfect locks, the star said her hair wasn't holding up for the shoot.

"My hair does not want to cooperate," she wrote.