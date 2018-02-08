Joanna Gaines Shares New Pregnancy Photos: "There's No Hiding This Baby Bump Anymore"
Joanna Gaines is about to welcome her fifth child with Chip Gaines, and it looks like the Fixer Upper star is ready to show off her baby bump.
"Photoshoot today and there's no hiding this baby bump anymore," she wrote.
The HGTV celeb also shared a few behind-the-scenes photos from the photo session. In one photo, Joanna can be seen making a heart with her fingers over her bump. And while Joanna has been known to have pretty perfect locks, the star said her hair wasn't holding up for the shoot.
"My hair does not want to cooperate," she wrote.
Joanna gave fans a glimpse of her bump back in January when her husband announced her pregnancy.
"Gaines party of 7," he wrote at the time. "(If you're still confused.. WE ARE PREGNANT) @joannagaines."
Joanna and Chip are already parents to four children: Drake, 12, Ella Rose, 11, Duke, 9 and Emmie Kay, 7.
The couple currently appear in the fifth and final season of Fixer Upper. In a Today interview, Joanna cited their "growing family" as a reason for leaving the show.
