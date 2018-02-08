George and Amal Clooney Sponsor a 23-Year-Old Yazidi Refugee

by Jess Cohen | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 9:45 AM

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are opening up about sponsoring a Yazidi refugee.

The couple, who joined together with George's parents to bring Hazim Avdal to the United States, are talking about their decision for the first time on David Letterman's Netflix show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. In a new clip from Friday's episode of the series, shared by CBS News, Amal explains how she met Hazim.

She tells David, "I've had the privileged of representing a number of Yazidis who've been the victims of genocide perpetrated by Isis over the last couple over years, that's how I met Hazim."

George Clooney First Met Amal Clooney Without Having to Leave the House

"And when I met him I remember being so struck by his courage but also just this amazing spirit," Amal continued. "And how he spoke about, even after everything he'd lost, he spoke about a desire for justice, not revenge."

Amal went on to say that Hazim spoke about the future and his dream of one day studying in the U.S. and how they all thought maybe they could do something to help make it happen.

You can watch the entire episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction on Netflix starting on Friday.

