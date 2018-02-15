Bachelor Nation, meet your new obsession: Yuki Kimura.

"There is one star that will take over America and become maybe the biggest star in the world and her name is Yuki," host and co-executive producer Chris Harrison predicted ahead of The Bachelor Winter Games Feb. 13 premiere.

And after the reality spinoff's debut on Tuesday night, it's safe to say he was right, as The Bachelor Japan season one star quickly became a fan-favorite. Come on, how can you resist, "Dean, please me rose, OK?"

"She's just so compelling, she's so sweet, she's so funny," Harrison gushed. "And she was our biggest challenge because she spoke so little English that we actually had a translator there on set with her because after I explained things, someone had to explain things to her so she understood."