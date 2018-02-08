The show's fourth judge Charlie Walk, the head of Republic Records (where the winner will get a record deal), did not appear in the finale after being accused of sexual harassment by a former record company executive. Walk has denied the allegations.

The Four just earned a season two renewal from Fox after averaging 3.7 million viewers over its six-episode run. The penultimate episode notched a 1.3 adults 18-49 demo rating, the series' highest ratings yet. The network also boasts this it is the No. 1 most social new show on TV.

"The Four is truly a next-generation show," Rob Wade, President, Alternative Series & Specials, Fox Broadcasting Company, said in a statement. "It has pushed past the boundaries of traditional music competition series by focusing on recording artists in an epic battle to become a superstar. And for the winner, guided by music giants Sean "Diddy" Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor and Republic Records, this is just the beginning. We'd like to thank our panel, our ringleader, Fergie, the contestants and our incredible production team for delivering concert-quality shows every week. And we look forward to pushing the boundaries even further in Season Two."