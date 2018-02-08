Prince William made a surprise visit to Ark Burlington Danes Academy on Thursday to talk to students about cyberbullying.

At one point, the Duke of Cambridge spoke about society's unrealistic beauty standards for women and criticized the vast amount of "fakeness" and "touched up" pictures across the web.

"I worry for you girls ... so don't try and recreate or think that's what, you know, you've got to aim for," he said. "There's a lot of fakeness online so don't worry about that."

Students Samara Hackett-Valton and Sophie Crowder, both 15, acknowledged the pressures William described.

"I take hundreds of pictures and delete them all because they're not what I want," Hackett-Valton said. "It's because of the celebrities. If they posted pictures of themselves just out of bed that would make a huge difference."