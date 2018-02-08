Venom's First Teaser Trailer Explores Eddie Brock's "Demons"

by Zach Johnson | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 7:00 AM

Fans got their first look at Marvel Studios' Venom Thursday morning.

In a voiceover, Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) teases his life-changing encounter with an alien symbiote as flashes from his past, present and future appear onscreen. "Everyone's got their thing. Maybe it's a breakup, a death, an accident...whatever it is, you used to be one thing," he says. "Now, you're something else." And by something else, he means a Brooklyn-based supervillain and antihero. "We all have our own problems, our own issues, our own...demons."

The teaser trailer shows fans a brief glimpse of the symbiote imprisoned within a glass container, and later its black essence is shown spreading through Eddie's body. Fans will likely get to see Hardy in character as Venom when the full trailer drops (hopefully sooner than later).

Directed by Ruben Fleischer, Venom stars Riz Ahmed as Carlton Drake and Michelle Williams as Ann Weying. The film, distributed through Columbia Pictures, debuts in theaters Oct. 5, 2018.

