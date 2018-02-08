Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19, but John Oliver says it's not too late for the former Suits star to change her mind.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications."

Colbert pointed out that Oliver isn't so different from the couple. Like Harry, Oliver is British and married an American. Colbert also said the current generation of the royal family seems nice.

"I mean, they are an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job—that's what she's marrying into. So, I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her," Oliver said. "I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I just said."