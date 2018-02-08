John Oliver Wouldn't Blame Meghan Markle for Calling Off the Royal Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Feb. 8, 2018 6:02 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Gigi Hadid

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Angelina Jolie, ELLE

How Angelina Jolie Empowers Her Daughters to Improve the World

Law and Order: SVU, Sam Waterston

Raúl Esparza's Law and Order: SVU Exit Has the Cast and Crew Paying Heartfelt Homage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19, but John Oliver says it's not too late for the former Suits star to change her mind.

"I would not blame her if she pulled out of this at the last minute," he told Stephen Colbert on Wednesday's episode of The Late Show. "I don't think you need to have just seen the pilot episode of The Crown to get a basic sense of she might be marrying into a family that could cause her some emotional complications." 

Colbert pointed out that Oliver isn't so different from the couple. Like Harry, Oliver is British and married an American. Colbert also said the current generation of the royal family seems nice.

"I mean, they are an emotionally stunted group of fundamentally flawed people doing a very silly pseudo job—that's what she's marrying into. So, I hope she likes it. It's going to be weird for her," Oliver said. "I would not marry into the royal family. I'm a commoner. I would not be welcome, especially after what I just said."

Countdown to the Royal Wedding: A Guide to Meghan Markle's New Life in London

While he may not want to have the royals as in-laws, Oliver said he could theoretically be knighted. Although, he said Queen Elizabeth II probably wouldn't give him that honor after his previous comments.

"She's probably ripping that up as we speak," he said.

In the end, Oliver compared the royal wedding to any other exciting event.

"I like royal weddings…I also like fireworks. It's a spectacle. It's something nice to look at," he said.

It's probably safe to say Harry and Meghan won't be adding him to the guest list.

Watch the video to see Oliver's interview.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Apple News , John Oliver , Meghan Markle , The Late Show , Stephen Colbert
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -