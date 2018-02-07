Hailey Baldwin couldn't be more proud of her close friend Kylie Jenner.

The model shared a congratulatory message to the new mom at tonight's amfAR Gala in New York City, telling E! News' Zuri Hall she "can't wait" to meet Stormi Webster.

"I'm super excited for her," Baldwin gushed. "I think that she's so awesome for doing this the way that she's done it. I think it was a really mature way for her to have handled this whole thing being 20 and welcoming a child into the world is not an easy thing for anybody, so I mean she's going to be the best mom ever."

As fans know, Kylie never addressed her widely-reported pregnancy until announcing Stormi's birth in a heartfelt message and accompanying video detailing her and boyfriend Travis Scott's road to baby.