As E! News previously reported, Schuman claimed on her website in November that Carter raped her in the '90s when she was 19 and the boy-bander was 22 years old. She claims he took her to a bathroom, asked her to perform oral sex on him, which she rejected, and then he allegedly placed her hand on his penis.

In her post she wrote, "My thought was the only way to get out was to get him to finish what he had started. That's where I saw myself, my reflection, watching myself do something that I was sicken by. Watching myself be assaulted, forced to engage in an act against my will."

Inside another bedroom, she claims he raped her after she said she did not want to have sex because she was saving herself for her future husband.

Nick has maintained the sexual encounters between them were always consensual.