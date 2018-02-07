Front Row Files: Ciara, Halsey & More Take on NYFW Fall 2018

by Diana Nguyen | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 4:59 PM

ESC: NYFW Front Row, Ciara, Russell Wilson

Matteo Prandoni/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Seat numbers say everything about star status at fashion week

If a celebrity doesn't get a ticket labeled with an A-dash-something, you can bet they won't be attending. Why? The front row is where the action is—where cameras are flashing, interviews are running and stars are posing. It's a celebrity's home...for at least 20 minutes. Some even get paid for taking up the coveted real estate. So who among the rich and famous graced the space for the fall-winter 2018 season? So far, couples Ciara and Russell Wilson and Abby Champion and Patrick Schwarzenegger have already hit Tom Fords menswear show. Halsey and Trevor Noah were also spotted at the high-profile event. The womenswear show will likely bring in an equally or more impressive celebrity roster. 

Whoopi Goldberg made an appearance at Carlos Campos, while Scott Eastwood attended Li-Ning fall-winter 2018. To see more celebs front row at fashion week, click on. 

Photos

Celebrities Front Row at New York Fashion Week Fall 2018

Stay tuned all week for more updates, celebrity looks and how-tos from NYFW!

