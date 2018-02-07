Take a Peek Inside Jennifer Aniston's Modern Bel Air Mansion

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 1:34 PM

Jennifer Aniston, Architectural Digest

François Dischinger

Jennifer Aniston knows how to turn a house into a home. 

"I look around at my husband and my dogs and our home, and there's nowhere else I want to be," she told Architectural Digest. That home she's referring to is the mansion she shares with her husband Justin Theroux in the Bel Air area of Los Angeles. However, her cozy abode didn't start out that way. 

As the actress described to the magazine, "Aesthetically, it was the furthest thing from what I wanted, but I immediately had the sense that it could work. It's hard to describe, but I felt a connection."

So, she enlisted the help of an interior designer and together they worked to strike a balance between modern and earthy for a warm center. Much like her style aesthetic, "Sexy is important, but comfort is essential," she noted. 

Jennifer Aniston, Architectural Digest

François Dischinger

Jennifer Aniston, Architectural Digest

François Dischinger

Purchased prior to her marriage, the house also taught Aniston a thing or two about the art of compromise. 

"Justin definitely wanted to be involved, so there was a bit of a learning curve for me on how to include another voice in the design process," Aniston told the magazine. "For instance, I figured out that immediately saying 'No!' to any suggestion is not the most collaborative move."

As time passed, the house would prove to be more than simply an address as the two later said "I do" on the property in 2015. As she initially suspected, that connection is going strong. 

"If I wasn't an actress, I'd want to be a designer. I love the process," Aniston said. "There's something about picking out fabrics and finishes that feeds my soul." 

Check out the rest of AD's photo shoot at Aniston's house here.

