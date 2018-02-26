EXCLUSIVE!

Alicia Silverstone and Husband Christopher Jarecki Split

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Feb. 26, 2018 1:49 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alicia Silverstone, Christopher Jarecki

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki have officially separated, E! News can exclusively report. 

"They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent," Silverstone's rep shared in a statement. 

Silverstone and Jarecki share one child together, 6-year-old son Bear Blue Jarecki

The now-exes wed in 2005 at a private lakeside estate in Lake Tahoe, Calif. In 2011, Silverstone gave birth to their first child together. 

Photos

Most Surprising Celeb Breakups

Jarecki, known for his work as the lead singer of punk band S.T.U.N.last appeared on Silverstone's social media page in July 2017. Aside from sharing tidbits about their eco-friendly lifestyle on her blog The Kind Life, the 41-year-old 90s star has kept most details of her marriage and life at home extremely private. 

The actress is starring in Paramount Network's upcoming series American Woman and recently acted in The Killing of a Sacred Deer.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alicia Silverstone , Couples , Exclusives , Apple News , Breakups , Divorces , Top Stories
Latest News
Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Fallon, The Tonight Show

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Lawrence Is Friends With All Her Ex-Boyfriends

Behati Prinsloo, Adam Levine, Pregnant

He Will Be Loved: How Adam Levine Went From Playboy Rock Star to Doting Family Man

Ewan McGregor, Mary Elizabeth Winstead

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Still Dating Despite Split Reports

Jessica Castro, Ryan De Nino, Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together

Nick Pendergrast, Heather Yerrid

Married at First Sight's Nick Pendergrast and Heather Yerrid Welcomed Twins 2 Months Early

Jennifer Lawrence, Darren Aronofsky

Jennifer Lawrence Talks Ex Darren Aronofsky And Addresses Those Chris Pratt Rumors

  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -