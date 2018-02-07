Welcome home!
CBS' Big Brother: Celebrity Edition kicks off tonight, with the 11 famous houseguests moving in to the Big Brother house for what's sure to be an interesting two-week completely televised stay.
And yes, some of the famous faces are just as surprised to see Omarosa, Former Apprentice star/former Trump administration official, walk through the door, in a full-on gown. Seriously, you have to see E! personality Ross Matthews' reaction to Omarosa's arrival in the video above.
Pleasantly surprised to see Omarosa after a few years? Former Real Housewives star Brandi Glanville, who jokes of their long separation, "She's been in the White House since then." Omarosa's quick response? "And now I'm in the Big Brother house!"
And in this house, Omarosa is hoping to "control her competitive nature" so she "can build trust." We'll have to wait and see how that goes for her.
The other house-guests are Keshia Knight Pulliam (The Cosby Show), Shannon Elizabeth (American Pie), James Maslow (Big Time Rush), Mark McGrath (Sugar Ray), Marissa Jaret Winokur (Actress), Chuck Liddell (MMA star), Metta World Peace (former NBA player), and Ariadna Gutierrez (Miss Universe 2015).
Beginning tonight, 13 episodes will air on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, along with a couple of Thursday and Saturday specials. The finale is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 25, so prepare for the next two weeks of your live to be dominated by BBCE.
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on CBS.