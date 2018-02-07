The story isn't over just yet, but the Once Upon a Time family is already beginning to say their goodbyes.

Following news that the long-running ABC fairy tale mash-up will be coming to an end at the close of its current seventh season, both current and former stars of the series took to Instagram to offer up their heartfelt messages of gratitude to the show's co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis, as well as the fans who kept the show alive all these years. And if news of the cancellation had you feeling emotional, you might want to grab a box of tissues before reading on.