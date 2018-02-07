Jersey Shore Family Vacation First Look, Premiere Date Revealed—Yes, There Are Pickles Involved

  • By
  • &

by Chris Harnick | Wed., Feb. 7, 2018 10:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Heidi Klum

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Debuts Her Blonder and Shorter Haircut: Bangs!

ESC: Bella Hadid, Model-Fit

The Strict Workout Runway Models Do to Be Sample Size

Jersey Shore

MTV

Hit the gym, get the spray tan ready and throw that load laundry in: Your first look at Jersey Shore Family Vacation is here and from the looks of it, kids and marriage haven't mellowed your favorite seasonal partiers.

Blink and you'll miss it moments in the trailer below include: Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and her beloved pickles, lots of hugs, some humping, group confessionals and of course, the beach. The fun begins on Thursday, April 5 at 8 p.m. on MTV. Jersey Shore Family Vacation will debut on the same day across Viacom's international network of MTV channels. That's nearly 180 countries and a first for the global network.

Photos

Jersey Shore Family Vacation: Everything We Know So Far

Returning cast members for the new series in Miami, Florida, are Snooki, Deena Nicole Cortese, Paul "Pauly D" Delvecchio, Jenni "JWOWW" Farley, Vinny Guadagnino, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino. Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola will not return for the new show.

Jersey Shore has spread across the world, by that we mean there are local Shore formats in a number of territories. Geordie Shore airs in the UK and internationally, Gandia Shore is in Spain, Warsaw Shore airs in Poland, Acapulco Shore hails from Mexico, and then there's Super Shore, which brings cast from Acapulco and Gandia together under one roof in an exotic location. MTV added a new Shore show to its roster in the United States with Floribama Shore.

Are you excited to return to Jersey Shore on Thursday, April 5?

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Jersey Shore , Snooki , JWoww , Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino , Pauly D , MTV , Entertainment , Top Stories , TV , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -