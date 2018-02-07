Miranda Kerr's Husband Will Not Be Snapchatting Her Labor

When Miranda Kerr appeared on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday to promote her KORA Organics skincare line, the pregnant model addressed some misconceptions about what will happen when she gives birth. Kerr, who has a 7-year-old son with ex-husband Orlando Bloom, revealed in November that she's expecting a baby with husband Evan Spiegel, CEO of Snap Inc.
The Australian businesswoman assured Jimmy Kimmel that her pregnancy was "definitely planned," saying, "I was very happy—very excited!" Asked whether Spiegel will be allowed to document her labor and delivery on Snapchat, she said, "No. My husband's a very private man."
Kerr doesn't "think" she will be sharing any photos or videos of her children on Snapchat, either. "What I love about Snap is you can send your friends and family these little intimate moments that you're [comfortable] sharing. So, my family in Australia—we Snap all day long. But publicly, it's a different thing," the mom explained. "You want to keep some things private."
Regardless, Kerr said her firstborn son is "so excited" to be welcoming a sibling. "Evan and I had been together for a while, and he was like, 'When are we going to have a baby brother or sister?' We were like, 'We've got to get married first,'" she recalled. "The day after the wedding, he comes running in, and he's like, 'Mommy, is it in there?' I was like, 'Honey, give it a minute!'"