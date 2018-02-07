FP just so happens to be fairly knowledgeable about getting rid of bodies, so he and a bag of lye headed out into the woods to get rid of the body in a more final way.

Aguirre-Sacasa says we will see "exactly what happened in the kitchen," and learn a lot more about Chic, but the real focus is on what happens next.

"I think we'll be feeling the repercussions of that murder for most of the rest of the season," he says, describing what's to come as a "chain reaction" all stemming from the death of that drug dealer.

And we might all be able to rest a little bit easier for Betty, despite the fact that she's been through the ringer this season. Aguirre-Sacasa says her darkest moments this season were when she was chatting with the Black Hood, and that things are about to get "fun" for Betty.

"It does get dark, but it's also mostly fun," he says, though her quest to understand her inner darkness is not over. "It's gonna take some twists and turns."