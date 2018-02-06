Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Alexander Skarsgård is adding his voice to the fight against inequality.
In a new interview with Elle UK, the Big Little Lies star shares his take on the "double standard" negatively impacting women in Hollywood.
"There is a double standard [in the film industry]," Skarsgård, 41, remarked. "I notice that with actress friends of mine. And it's disgusting. It's not a problem that's specific to Hollywood. I think you see this in many professions, where men in power think they're entitled. So these women are very brave to talk about it, and I do believe it will fundamentally change things."
The actor's co-stars include the likes of Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon and Margot Robbie, who all support the Time's Up movement and have shared personal stories about experiencing mistreatment in the industry.
Alexander credits growing up in Sweden for his views on social issues. As he explained to the mag, "I'm 100 percent feminist. Sweden is very progressive. In terms of equal rights, I think it's ahead of most countries."
The Golden Globe winner also spoke candidly about growing up in the spotlight. He began acting at the age of 13, and is actor Stellan Skarsgård's eldest son. "To have people talk about you and say, 'Well this is who Alex is…" when I had no idea myself, it just f--ked with my self-confidence," Alexander explained.
"Because if a girl looked at me or seemed interested," he added, "I thought she was only interested because she had seen me in the movie. It made me feel worthless. I wanted girls in school to like me because I was funny or cute or interesting—that's what you want isn't it? When you're 13? And I guess when you're 40 as well…"
