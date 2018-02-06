Taylor Swift Expands New York City Real Estate Empire With New $10 Million Apartment

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 3:47 PM

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is one purchase closer to earning the keys to New York City. 

The "End Game" songstress is officially the proud owner of a $9.75 million apartment in the affluent Tribeca neighborhood, located in the same building her massive, 8,000 square-foot penthouse also is, E! News confirms. As The New York Post pointed out, Swift has officially dropped an astonishing $50 million on a single block in the Big Apple. 

Let's look at the numbers, shall we? In 2014, Taylor dropped nearly $20 million on not one, but two, upper units in the downtown apartment building known for past and current celebrity tenants like Orlando Bloomand Aziz Ansari. She converged the penthouses together, and the 9-bedroom, 9-bathroom pad has become her squad's go-to meeting spot over the years. 

Then in September 2017, the 28-year-old shelled out another $18 million for a townhouse just steps away from her other residence. Across its three floors, the 5,000 square-foot property boasts its own fitness center, theater and heated floors, as well as a guest suite with a private entrance. 

Swift's real estate empire isn't limited to New York, of course. She also owns property in Beverly Hills, Nashville and Rhode Island. 

Meanwhile, the pop superstar is quickly approaching the start of her Reputation tour. Kicking off in May, Swift will hit the road and perform at more than 50 scheduled concerts. She recently shared a silly photo of her cat with its leg in the air, writing on Instagram, "We are all stretching to prep for that tour choreo."

So when's the housewarming party, Tay? 

