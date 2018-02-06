Taylor Swift is one purchase closer to earning the keys to New York City.

The "End Game" songstress is officially the proud owner of a $9.75 million apartment in the affluent Tribeca neighborhood, located in the same building her massive, 8,000 square-foot penthouse also is, E! News confirms. As The New York Post pointed out, Swift has officially dropped an astonishing $50 million on a single block in the Big Apple.

Let's look at the numbers, shall we? In 2014, Taylor dropped nearly $20 million on not one, but two, upper units in the downtown apartment building known for past and current celebrity tenants like Orlando Bloomand Aziz Ansari. She converged the penthouses together, and the 9-bedroom, 9-bathroom pad has become her squad's go-to meeting spot over the years.