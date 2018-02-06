Here comes the bride all dressed in plenty of looks!
Just over a month after Paris Hilton announced she was engaged to Chris Zylka, fans want to know any and all details regarding her upcoming wedding day.
As the businesswoman is finding out, planning a ceremony is easier said than done.
"I've been traveling a lot since I got engaged so I'm going to have a meeting with my mom soon," Paris revealed while celebrating the Rachel Zoe Fall 2018 Presentation with Belvedere Vodka. "We've been on the phone all the time just trying to figure out where we want to do it and the date. It's a lot to plan."
She continued, "It's so hard to plan something like this. My schedule is so crazy. I have friends and family all over the world and I really want it to be the perfect day. Hopefully somewhere close so that everyone can make it from my family."
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Belvedere Vodka
One thing fashion lovers are curious to find out is which famous designer will have the honor of dressing Paris when she says "I Do."
According to the former Simple Life star, she hasn't made a decision just yet. At the same time, one look likely won't be enough.
"I'm getting so many different calls from designers. Now I'm looking through all the designs and trying to pick which one but there are so many gorgeous choices. It's hard to pick," Paris shared. "I love an outfit change. It's important to have the pre-wedding dress, the wedding dress and the after party."
In the middle of wedding planning, Paris is also gearing up to release a new song titled "I Need You."
"It's about the love of my life—my fiancé," she teased before the track's release next week on Valentine's Day.
And for those still wondering about Paris' wedding, we know someone likely to receive an invite. When asked if childhood friend Kim Kardashian will be asked to attend, Paris replied, "Yah, of course."
That's hot!