Here's hoping no one has been playing a drinking game to take a shot every time Arie Luyendyk Jr. says the word "amazing" on this season of The Bachelor because they'd be visiting the hospital every Monday night. Since his season premiere, viewers have noticed that he 36-year-old race car driver/real estate agent has some go-to phrases and words he uses in his conversations with the women and when he's describing the dates. Also aware of this? The Bachelor himself.
"You watch it back and go, 'Oh man, I wish I would've said this,' or 'I wish I wouldn't keep saying the same thing!'" Arie tells E! News of watching the episodes back now. "I'm trying to change my whole vocabulary, for sure. It's hard to watch it back because you're like, man, I do say those things! And you don't really realize it until you see yourself."
Two of the phrases Arie felt he over-used during the season? "Do you know what I mean?" and "I love that." (Does anyone else love that Arie is so self-aware?!) As for the words he over-used on the show, Arie offered up "awesome" and "amazing."
Of course, Arie's go-to phrases and words (along with some of his decisions) have earned him some heat online and we can imagine going through his Twitter feed on Monday nights isn't his first choice of how he'd like to spend his time.
"It's so hard to deal with the criticism," Arie admitted, "but I feel like I'm the type of person that sort of rolls with it. I love to make fun of myself. I think that's the most important part, is to be light-hearted about this whole experience. If there's people on the Internet that don't like...then that's on them!"
While criticism and negative comments about his behavior on the show don't bother him, there is definitely some online chatter that gets to him.
I don't like when I see people being mean-spirited to ward some of the women, that's the biggest thing," he said. "I can handle it, but just because I knew it was coming. I don't think some people really know how to handle the situation after the show."
