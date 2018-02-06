Here's hoping no one has been playing a drinking game to take a shot every time Arie Luyendyk Jr. says the word "amazing" on this season of The Bachelor because they'd be visiting the hospital every Monday night. Since his season premiere, viewers have noticed that he 36-year-old race car driver/real estate agent has some go-to phrases and words he uses in his conversations with the women and when he's describing the dates. Also aware of this? The Bachelor himself.

"You watch it back and go, 'Oh man, I wish I would've said this,' or 'I wish I wouldn't keep saying the same thing!'" Arie tells E! News of watching the episodes back now. "I'm trying to change my whole vocabulary, for sure. It's hard to watch it back because you're like, man, I do say those things! And you don't really realize it until you see yourself."