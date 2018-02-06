Victoria Beckham Is Up to Her Neck in This Fashion Trend

BACKGRID
The poloneck trend is gaining momentum.
Ever since Kaia Gerber walked in the Calvin Klein Spring/Summer 2018 show wearing a blue turtleneck under a black and white button-down, we've had our eye out for this styling technique. In the NYC February chill, the turtleneck provides extra warmth and comfort. However, it is the added layer of color that makes it a street style-worthy look.
Case in point: Victoria Beckham's layered look.
The fashion designer is big fan of the trend. After the eventful Paris Fashion Week, Victoria arrived in NYC, sporting the poloneck style. Layered under an off-white checkered skirt and blouse, the street style icon opted for a burgundy turtleneck, then finished the look with matching high heeled boots and a statement bag.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Two weeks ago, David Beckham's fashionable half wore a similar outfit. Making her way out of a Parisian train station, she was photographed wearing a paisley printed dress over a plum-toned turtleneck with the same boots and purse.
Then, in honor of the Louis Vuitton Menswear Fall/Winter 2018 runway show, the designer amped up her layers using the styling trick. She wore the burgundy turtleneck under a red and white striped blouse, mustard wide-leg pants and a nude-toned coat.
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images
Known for her fashion-forward color-blocking, this new trend adds an additional element for the star to play with. Under her blouse, the colorful top acts as the base for the colorful print or pattern that the designer wants to be the forefront of her ensemble. It helps to make her outfit pop, even when surrounded by fashion industry vets.
Even if you don't have plans to attend fashion week, the poloneck trend is the perfect way to be on trend, add color and stay cozy as we move into spring and outerwear becomes optional—genius!
