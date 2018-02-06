Kylie Jenner just revealed the name of her and Travis Scott's first child: Stormi.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo of her baby girl and share the child's name. "stormi," she captioned the pic, along with an angel emoji.

Over the weekend Kylie shared with her social media followers that she gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, on February 1. At the time, Kylie hadn't revealed the baby's name, but the Internet had actually guessed what the child's name would be long before her birth.