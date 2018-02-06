ABC
ABC
It's time for the final "happily ever after," Once Upon a Time fans.
E! News has confirmed that the ABC fairy tale mash-up will come to an end with its current seventh season. After an intense reboot at the end of season six that saw all but three series regulars released from the contracts, the show was shuttled to Friday nights, where it has only averaged 3.8 million total viewers.
"Seven years ago, we set out to create a show about hope, where even in the darkest of times, a happy ending would always be possible. But we never imagined the happy ending that was actually in store for all of us -- years and years of adventure, romance, magic and hope," co-creators Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis said in a statement. "We're so grateful to our brilliant collaborators – the cast, crew, and writers -- as well as our partners at the studio and network for making this journey possible. But most of all, we want to thank the fans. Their fierce loyalty and devotion was the real magic behind . We hope they join us for these last few hours as we journey to the Enchanted Forrest for one more adventure."
"When we first heard Adam and Eddy's pitch for Once Upon a Time, we knew it was something incredibly special. For seven years, they have captivated us with their creativity and passion while reimagining some of our most beloved Disney fairytales, creating an undeniable global hit," ABC Entertainment President Channing Dungey said. "Saying goodbye will be bittersweet, but Once Upon a Time will forever be part of the ABC legacy and we can't wait for fans to join us in this epic final chapter."
Patrick Moran, president of ABC Studios, also released a statement regarding the show's conclusion: "Once Upon a Time has been an amazing journey for all of us at ABC Studios and for fans around the world. We're so proud and appreciative of the hard work and creative talent that Eddy Kitsis, Adam Horowitz and their cast and crew brought to this show for seven magical seasons."
Entertainment Weekly first reported the news.
In season seven, Andrew J. West joined the cast as a grown-up version of main character Henry Mills, with the story shifting away from departing series regular Jennifer Morrison's Emma Swan and onto the adventures of her now-grown son. Lana Parrilla, Colin O'Donoghue and Robert Carlyle remained as Regina Mills/The Evil Queen, Captain Hook and Rumplestiltskin, respectively, while newcomers Dania Ramirez, Mekia Cox and Gabrielle Anwar brought Cinderella, Princess Tiana and Lady Tremaine to life in a new version of the Enchanted Forest. With the action moved from the iconic setting of Storybrooke to Seattle neighborhood Hyperion Heights, it was a gutsy attempt to re-invigorate the show, though one that rubbed some long-time fans the wrong way.
Are you bummed that OUAT is ending this season? Or is the time right for a happy ending? Let us know in the comments below!
Once Upon a Time returns for the second half of its final season on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. on ABC.