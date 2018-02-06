Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Carson Wentz Proposes After Winning the 2018 Super Bowl

by Kendall Fisher | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 12:23 PM

Carson Wentz has more than just a Super Bowl ring to celebrate these days...

He's also celebrating the engagement ring he just put on his now-fiancée's finger!

The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback got down on one knee—his good knee, don't worry—following his team's massive Super Bowl LII win on Sunday and proposed to his girlfriend, Maddie Oberg.

"She said YES! And now Maddie and I both got us a ring," he cleverly posted on social media. "Can't wait to marry my best friend! God is doing some amazing things and I can't thank him enough!"

The athlete also shared several adorable photos, showing that Wentz proposed on a candlelit rooftop (which kind of looks like a castle, but who knows!).

This is just the most recent of a string of exciting moments Wentz gets to celebrate.

On Sunday, his team took home the Lombardi trophy for the 2018 Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the starting quarterback did not play due to an ACL injury he suffered in early December. Backup quarterback Nick Foles stepped up and helped lead his team to victory.

Wentz celebrated the win by posting a photo of him and Foles on Instagram, writing, "Love this guy and this team! We WORLD CHAMPS! Y'all better believe it! All glory to God! #AO1 #flyeaglesfly."

