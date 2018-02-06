Mindy Kaling Explains Spiritual Connection With Her Late Mother

Mindy Kaling's mom, Dr. Swati Roysircar, lost her battle with pancreatic cancer in 2012—on the very same day the actress' original comedy, The Mindy Project, was ordered to series at Fox. In a new episode of OWN's Super Soul Sunday, Kaling attributes it to "divine timing," as Oprah Winfrey puts it. "I always say, 'When you lose somebody you love, you gain an angel you know,'" Winfrey says. "I do believe in the connection between the spirit life and our own life."

"That is the perfect expression of what it was, because it was such a long shot," says Kaling, who later brought her show to Hulu. "My show had been passed over at NBC, where I had worked for eight years. I'd written 26 episodes of The Office and I wrote this pilot for them. They passed over on it. It was such a long shot that it would travel to Fox and they would even be interested in it because they had their own development going. I was keeping my mother abreast of this right towards the end, because she loved asking about it and wanted to know."