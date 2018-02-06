Bella Hadid Set the NYFW Street Style Standard With This Look

Bella Hadid just took the anticipation for New York Fashion Week to a new level with a new outerwear trend: layered jackets.

Last night, the model was spotted walking of the IMG Models' offices wearing an outfit that reads both model and businesswoman.

"Fittings have started," she captioned a post of the outfit on Instagram.

The star's ensemble includes a black turtleneck and a chambray suit with a leather jacket on top. Paired with black rectangular glasses and sole-studded pumps, the resulting look is bold, sleek and fashion forward. The NYC weather averages 40° F this week, so the denim and leather pairing is a stylish solution to combat the chill.