If there's one thing for sure: Spencer Pratt knows how to get attention.

Now that New York Fashion Week is almost underway, the new papa is sharing a few tactics for influencers craving the non-stop flashes of street-style photographers.

"If I was a rich, famous person, I'd probably go to all the shows. It would be great content for SnapChat," The Hills star told E! News. "I'm more entertained by street style and the photo ops that come with it. [Influencers] do these amazing setups—like back in my vintage days, I would call them paparazzi setups—they are doing them themselves and posting them. Before that was being a fame whore; now it's being a curated, Instagram person. I love the work that goes into these—from the background walls to the all details."

Luckily, you don't really have to be rich or famous to attract attention at fashion week. In fact, there's no better place to make a style statement, to be as loud and extra as you want. To get noticed—beyond your own social media accounts—the OG of reality TV has some old-school tricks up his swagged-out Stella McCartney sleeves.