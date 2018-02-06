Things on The Good Fight are about to get dangerous, it seems, at least if the trailer and new season two key art are to be believed. After all, throwing around William Shakespeare's "Kill all the lawyers" shouldn't be taken lightly.

"I feel like death is everywhere," Christine Baranski's Diane Lockhart says in the trailer above. And she's right.

The Good Fight season two picks up where season one left off. The world is going insane, the Chicago murder rate is on the rise and the lawyers think they have targets on their backs after a client at another firm kills his lawyer for overcharging. This sparks a copycat murder and raises everyone's anxiety levels.