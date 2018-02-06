Jimmy Kimmel Really Hates Krystal From The Bachelor

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 6:02 AM

Jimmy Kimmel is not a fan of Krystal from The Bachelor.

The late-night host vented about the recently eliminated contestant on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

For those who aren't part of Bachelor Nation, Krystal is a 29-year-old fitness coach who served as this season's villain. Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent her packing on Monday following a two-on-one date in Paris with 26-year-old contestant Kendall.

It's safe to say Kimmel won't miss seeing Krystal on the show—or hearing her weird noises. 

"The weird/annoying sound she makes with her body and mouth—those will never be forgotten," Kimmel said.

In honor of Krystal's elimination, Kimmel created a video montage of her most annoying noises. He also teased the way she would say, "byeeeee" to her fellow contestants.

The Bachelor Recap: Krystal Meets the 2-on-1

This isn't the first time Kimmel has complained about Krystal. The host also vented about her voice on a Jan. 23 episode of his late-night show.

"This Krystal might have the single most annoying voice in not just Bachelor but television history," he said.

Again, to prove his point, Kimmel put together another video montage.

"It's like the song the mermaids sing that makes you want to crash you into a pile of rocks," he said.

Watch the videos to see the hilarious clips.

