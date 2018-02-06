Jimmy Kimmel Really Hates Krystal From The Bachelor

Jimmy Kimmel is not a fan of Krystal from The Bachelor.

The late-night host vented about the recently eliminated contestant on Monday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

For those who aren't part of Bachelor Nation, Krystal is a 29-year-old fitness coach who served as this season's villain. Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. sent her packing on Monday following a two-on-one date in Paris with 26-year-old contestant Kendall.

It's safe to say Kimmel won't miss seeing Krystal on the show—or hearing her weird noises.

"The weird/annoying sound she makes with her body and mouth—those will never be forgotten," Kimmel said.

In honor of Krystal's elimination, Kimmel created a video montage of her most annoying noises. He also teased the way she would say, "byeeeee" to her fellow contestants.