Robert Pattinson Running Shirtless on the Beach Will Get Your Heart Pumping

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., Feb. 6, 2018 5:49 AM

Robert Pattinson, Shirtless

Robert Pattinson bared his abs on Monday while going for a jog along the beach in Antigua.

The 31-year-old Twilight star ditched the shirt and sneakers and ran barefoot along the sand and surf. Working out in his gym shorts and sunnies, the actor definitely broke a sweat. His personal trainer put him to work by having him do cardio, lift weights and drop some squats.

Pattinson flew down to Antigua for a little rest and relaxation, but it looks like his workout routine didn't get a holiday.

During the vacation, the Edward Cullen character stayed at the home of Soul to Soul band member Jazzie B in Half Moon Bay.

Robert Pattinson Recalls Magical Twilight Experience: It's All Fond Memories

Robert Pattinson, Shirtless

Looking good, Pattinson!

