Best friends for life!

Now that the cat's out of the bag, Kim Kardashian, who welcomed newborn daughter Chicago West last month, took to her website on Monday to officially gush over her youngest sister Kylie Jenner's own newborn daughter, whose name has yet to be revealed, after the 20-year-old reality star finally confirmed yesterday the secret that she'd been hiding from the world for months.

The day after the news broke, Kim, whose baby girl was also debuted yesterday, wrote about her excitement over the fact that their daughters were born weeks apart.

The mom of three wrote, "Mommy Kylie!!! You did it!!! I'm so incredibly proud of the woman you have grown up to be and I know that you are going to be the best mom to your new baby girl! Our girls are two weeks apart and I can’t wait for them to be besties!"

Kim added, "I am so proud that you do what you want to do and live your life the way you want, you will pass down all of those amazing qualities to your baby girl. You were made to be a mom! I love you!"