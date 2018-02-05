If you had trouble keeping it together while watching Mandy Moore fall to pieces in last night's episode of This Is Us, you are not alone—and we're not just referring to the fact that 27 million people tuned in for that post-Super Bowl heartbreaker.

Star Milo Ventimiglia, whose Pearson family patriarch died after a post-Super Bowl house fire, told reporters during a conference call on Monday that he struggled to film some of the scenes because of what was required of his scene partner.

While he wasn't required to be on set, Ventimiglia wanted to be there to play his own dead body when Rebecca returned to his hospital room in disbelief to find her husband dead. During the show's after show, Moore revealed she didn't know Ventimiglia was going to actually be there, and what resulted was a wonderfully raw first take and a scene that Ventimiglia found very hard to film.