Grool.

Lindsay Lohan is sharing her eight favorite Mean Girls quotes. The actress, who starred as Cady Heron in the beloved 2004 movie, laughs her way through a video for Wmagazine.com in which she recites some of the most memorable lines from the film.

"Hi I'm Lindsay Lohan and these are my eight favorite lines from Mean Girls," she says in the video before kicking off the list with, "The limit does not exist."

Taking the seventh spot is the quote, "We only carry sizes one, three and five, you could try Sears." Commenting on the line, Lindsay says, "That's so mean. Could we say something other than Sears? What's funnier?"