Lady Antebellum's Hillary Scott Introduces Twin Daughters to the World

Hillary Scott's baby girls are totally twinning!

The Lady Antebellum songstress took to Instagram on Monday to introduce her identical newborn daughters, Betsy Mack Tyrrell and Emory JoAnn Tyrrell, whom she and husband Chris Tyrrell, were born on Jan. 29, to the world.

The proud mom posted two black and white photos, one of which featured her oldest daughter Eisele, with a lengthy caption gushing over the new bundles of love.

"Our identical little ladies Betsy Mack and Emory JoAnn were born January 29th around 2am, 5.5 lbs each and 17 inches long," wrote the mom of three.

"Their Daddy took this picture when they were two days old napping on Mama. Their favorite place to be, other than on me, is nose to nose and cheek to cheek."

Along with the photo of her three daughters, the country crooner wrote, "Big Sister Eisele's heart is full of love for her sisters and she is already such an incredible little helper. One week in and we are definitely seeing double!"