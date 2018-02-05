Kendall Jenner Finds the Most Creative Way to Shade Sofia Richie

Talk about a fiery comeback.

Kendall Jenner threw some shade at Sofia Richie this weekend when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star referred to her new horse as Dragon.

"My new baby dragon," the 22-year-old model captioned a picture of her trusty steed.

So, why is this such a dig? Back in January, Sofia revealed her horse had died. And guess what the 19-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie called the animal. That's right. Dragon.

"Rip to my beautiful dragon," Richie wrote on Instagram at the time. "Spent some of my happiest moments with this guy."

Now, it's possible Kendall's post was just a coincidence. Then again, how many people call their horse Dragon?