In the past year, Melissa McCarthy has graced us with her Sean Spicer impersonations on Saturday Night Live, but it's been a while since we've seen her on the big screen.

However, that's about to change because the actress is starring in a new movie this year called Life of the Party. On Monday, The Ellen Show audience was treated to a first look at her new movie and we've got the sneak peek too!

Directed and co-written by her husband Ben Falcone, Life of the Party isn't your average mother-daughter story. In the movie, McCarthy's character decides to return to college to finally get her degree. And if you think this is just a story about a woman overcoming the odds, you really don't know McCarthy at all!