Kylie Jenner Baby Name Theories Include Butterfly, Monarch and Posie

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her daughter with Travis Scott yesterday.
She explained her decision to keep her pregnancy a secret while simultaneously announcing the baby's birth on Instagram.
"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions," she wrote. "I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness."
However, now that she's opened up about the baby to her millions of fans and followers, there's still one thing they're left in the dark about:
The baby's name.
Youtube
Of course, the not-so-patient Twitter-verse has already taken things into its own hands with many users making guesses on the baby girl's name.
For example, some people are guessing Kylie named her daughter Butterfly.
Butterflies have always been an important symbol in the 20-year-old reality star's relationship with Travis. Not only did they get matching butterfly tattoos last June, Kylie has also been rocking lots of butterfly jewelry.
If Butterfly is a little too out there for the couple, Twitter already has some other names covered, too.
Kylie could have named her daughter Monarch, which also fits in the whole butterfly realm.
Anyways...— aunty akara. (@typicalcheech) February 5, 2018
When Kylie Jenner names this baby, "Monarch Butterfly Scott" just remember you heard it here first. pic.twitter.com/YEK4GbzyCR
But perhaps the most notable piece of evidence regarding the baby's name came from none other than her grandmother, Kris Jenner.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch took to Instagram to share one of Kylie's lip kits, which she coincidentally posted on Feb. 1, the day Kylie gave birth.
Even more interesting is the fact that the lip kit is called "Posie K."
Kris wrote, "So cute! One of my favorite @kyliecosmetics shades!! Posie K is launching as a limited edition trio set to celebrate the second anniversary! Feb 5 on KylieCosmetics.com."
This had Kylie's fans—complete with magnifying classes and trench coats—connecting the dots: Posie could stand for Mariposa, which is the Spanish word for butterfly.
Is your mind blown yet?
Unfortunately, Kylie hasn't confirmed anything just yet. So until we know for sure, fill your time by reading some of these other, not-so-likely (and all the more hilarious) names people have thrown out there:
kylie jenner?s baby?s name possibilities:— glow hoe (@kelistaaa) February 4, 2018
glitter
lip kit
travis thot
eyebrow
ferrari
cappuccino
candy k
lashes
I got 5 on Kylie?s baby?s name being Palette— _eelahtnamas (@_eelahtnamas) February 4, 2018
Kylie and Travis gotta get married and name the baby Michael now. For the culture.— Ethan Morrow (@Money8Morrow) February 4, 2018
Guy during the Super Bowl: Who are you rooting for?— Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 4, 2018
Me: I'm rooting for Kylie to name her baby Kitt Lip Jenner
What do you think Kylie will name her daughter? Sound off in the comments below!
