The insider also tells us that Kylie is also "very relieved" to share the baby news with her fans.

"It's been a lot of work to keep something under wraps that she's been so excited about," the source says. "The fact that the news is out feels like a weight off her back."

As for the baby's birth, the insider reveals that everything was "very peaceful and calm" at the hospital. "She was a little bit anxious not knowing what to expect, but she loved that Travis and her family were with her every step of the way."

Now that Kylie is home with her baby, her closest friends and family have been visiting. And the insider shares that Kris Jenner has been a "constant support" and is "helping with whatever" Kylie might need.

"Travis's family is also very involved and thrilled for Kylie and Travis. Kylie feels like everything is coming very naturally to her and that being a mom is what she's meant to do. She's loving every minute and cherishing these first few days. The feeling she has is unlike anything she's experienced before," the insider reveals, adding, "The family is closer than ever and just so thrilled to be growing at such a rapid pace."