Veronica Lodge has a signature nail color.

In order to bring the hit character from the Archie comic book series to life in CW's Riverdale, actress Camila Mendes has to be consistent with her beauty routine. In contrast to Cheryl Blossom's royal red lip and Betty Cooper's girl-next-door pink hues, Veronica's mysterious persona is portrayed through deep shades of red, purple and blue.

"Veronica is like purple, navy, black, more jewel tones," Camila explained E! News. "You know, so she can do like a burgundy, you know, or like a deep, darker red, like a wine color. Her nails throughout the season are always Malaga Wine. Malaga Wine from OPI and that's the nail color I'll always have for as long as we're shooting Riverdale."