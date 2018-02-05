Just like that, the 2018 Super Bowl has come and gone.

Fortunately for viewers or anyone with access to Twitter (and unfortunately for Tom Brady), the game was full of headline-making moments, memes and stuff that will live on the internet forever.

For starters, the game itself was quite a doozy. The back and forth touchdowns left fans of both the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles on the edge of their seats, knowing that any outcome was possible.

Of course, the outcome was to the benefit of those Eagles' fans as their team came out on top with a close score of 41 to 33.