Jack McCoy is back in the Law & Order court room, but not everyone is happy to see him it seems. In the above sneak peek from Law & Order: SVU's "The Undiscovered Country," Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) comes face-to-face with McCoy (Sam Waterston) for the first time in years, but it's safe to say this isn't a very happy reunion, nor is it a very pleasant meeting between Benson and Peter Stone (Philip Winchester).
"Oh, here comes my dinner date. Lt. Benson, say hello to Peter Stone. He's the hot shot out of Chicago who's going to be special counsel in the People v. Rafael Barba," McCoy says to Benson.
What does Benson say to that? Click play on the video above. Needless to say, Benson isn't too happy with this development and her icy eye daggers say it all.
Hold up, why is Barba on the wrong side of the law? You'll have to watch on Wednesday, Feb. 7 to find out, but we can tell you an infant goes missing and the squad finds themselves taking sides in a family's right-to-die case, and Barba's (Raúl Esparza) interference in the case puts the entire district attorney's office in jeopardy.
This is Philip Winchester's SVU debut. The star of NBC's Chicago Justice is bringing his character over from the short-lived legal drama. Winchester's character is the son of Law & Order's Ben Stone (Michael Moriarty).
Waterston played Jack McCoy on the mothership Law & Order from 1994-2010. He was last on SVU in the 2010 episode "Torch." After Law & Order, Waterston went on to star in The Newsroom and is currently appearing in Netflix's Grace and Frankie.
What do you think his latest guest appearance will mean for the SVU team?
Law & Order: SVU airs Wednesdays, 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)