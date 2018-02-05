Gisele Bündchen was a good sport about Tom Brady's Super Bowl loss.

"Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super Bowl," the Brazilian supermodel wrote on Instagram Monday, along with a picture of herself consoling Brady. "What a game that was!"

Bündchen also made sure to congratulate the quarterback's team, the New England Patriots, "for giving your best" Sunday night in Minneapolis. "And to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do," she reminded her husband. "We love you!"

(As many people on social media noted, the supermodel's reaction was more reserved than it once was. Memorably, after the Patriots lost to the New York Giants in the 2012 Super Bowl, she screamed, "My husband cannot f--king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time!")