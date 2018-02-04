Pink Defends Her 2018 Super Bowl National Anthem Performance

Pink clapped back at haters who criticized her National Anthem Performance at the beginning of the 2018 Super Bowl.

After one Twitter user said the "Beautiful Trauma" singer "sucks," the artist fired back.

"Yeah but at least I suck while singing our countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning," she tweeted.

She also bit back at people who criticized her for spitting out what appeared to be gum during her performance.

"It was a throat lozenge," she tweeted, defending herself.

On the eve of her big game performance, Pink revealed she had come down with the flu.

"Trying to practice the flu away," Pink wrote on Instagram. "I've been waiting to sing this song ["The Star Spangled Banner"] since 1991 when I saw my idol, Whitney Houston, own this song. And now, my chance has finally come. And it just so happens that this chance comes when I have two small Petri dish kids who literally cough INTO MY MOUTH and rub their snot on my cheek. You can't write this stuff I swear! And here we are."