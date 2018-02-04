Chris Pratt Bares his Abs in 2018 Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl Commercial

  • By
  • &

by Elyse Dupre | Sun., Feb. 4, 2018 5:06 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, halftime show, Super Bowl LII

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Eli Manning

Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. Channel Dirty Dancing in 2018 Super Bowl Commercial

This Is Us

This Is Us Super Bowl Episode Finally Reveals What Happens to Jack

Chris Pratt is training for the role of his lifetime—starring in a Michelob ULTRA Super Bowl commercial. 

In the 2018 Super Bowl ad, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor gears up for a starring role in the Big Game commercial. From lifting mini weights to naming his beer commercial character, Pratt goes all in to get ready for big ad. At one point, he even gives viewers a glimpse of his abs.

"You gotta be fit. You gotta love Michelob Ultra," he says in the spot. "It's not like anyone else could do this."

But when Pratt shows up at the studio lot to film the commercial he sees a crowd of people looking to audition.

Watch the video to see the hilarious spot.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Top Stories , Apple News , Super Bowl
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
- -