Shortly after Kylie Jennergave birth to her first child, the new mom shared a sweet video message for her new baby girl.
The video, titled "To Our Daughter," opens up with footage from 20 years ago when Kris Jenner gave birth to Kylie. It then cuts to Kylie's friend Jordyn Woods, who tells the story of Kylie's pregnancy journey.
"Whatever your name is going to be, this is how I found out about you," she said. "Your mother and I were living our lives, having fun. She met your father, and they just hit it off—chemistry."
The video then cuts to footage of Kylie and Travis Scott enjoying quality time together, spending time at the beach, kissing, and hanging out.
Kylie's friends then tell the story of how they found out Kylie was pregnant.
"One day I was in your mom's bathroom with her and she took a little test," Woods said.
The video also shows intimate moments throughout Kylie's pregnancy, including her seeing her sonogram, her visiting the doctor, her celebrating her baby shower and her posing with her baby bump. It also shows her listening to the baby's heartbeat with her mom Kris and building out the baby's closet. In addition, there's a sweet moment where Kylie holds Kim Kardashian's baby Chicago West.
"When you're just 20 years old, you're just figuring out your life. You don't know what you want. You're [an] indecisive teenager, and you're just becoming an adult," Woods said. "And there was one thing that your mom knew for sure and that was you."
Throughout the video, Kylie's friends and family share sweet messages for the baby.
"You've got the best mom and you're so lucky," Kris says. "This is such a blessing. It's going to be the most amazing journey. I can't wait to see you, meet you, kiss you love you, teach you things that maybe only I can teach you and your mom can teach you the things she can teach you. So, it definitely takes a village and I learned that along the way."
YouTube
The video ends with Kylie giving birth. Kylie was surrounded by family and friends, including Travis, Khloe Kardashian and Kris. Kendall Jenner also FacedTimed with her family to be there for the big moment.
At the end of the video, viewers see a sneak peek of the baby's arm and learn that the baby was born Feb. 1 at 4:43 p.m. and that she weighed 8 pounds and 9 oz.