Hello, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's newborn daughter and third child makes her first official appearance in a YouTube video her sister Kylie Jenner posted on Sunday after announcing the birth of her and Travis Scott's own baby girl, their first child. The footage shows the 20-year-old's pregnancy journey.

In the video, Kim hands Kylie her child, who is swaddled in a blanket.

"She's so little," Kylie says. "Did you figure out the name?"

"I think we're going to go with Chicago," Kim replies.

Kim and Kanye welcomed Chicago via surrogate last month and revealed her name publicly days after she was born.