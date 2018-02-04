Lana Del Rey says she's "doing fine" two days after police arrested a man for allegedly planning to kidnap her.
On Friday night, officers detained and took into custody a 43-year-old man named Michael Hunt outside the singer's concert in Orlando on charges of aggravated stalking and attempted kidnapping with a weapon. He has not commented and remains in jail. The police said that they had received earlier in the day received a tip about a possible kidnapping threat to Del Rey (real name Elizabeth Grant) and got to him before he could get near the singer at her show at Amway Center.
"Hey kiddos. I'm doing fine," Del Rey tweeted on Sunday. "Thanks for the messages. And tomorrow we'll be in Hotlanta can't wait to see everyone. Yachty that means u."
Police had said that Hunt carried tickets Del Rey's Orlando concert and a knife when he was taken into custody.
The Orlando Sentinel said that Hunt frequently professed his love for the singer on Facebook. The newspaper said that on Jan. 30, he wrote, "I want to see my queen on Friday and from that day forward our decisions will be as one." It said that on Wednesday, he posted a rambling video on Facebook in which he talked about his plans to "get together" with her.
Hunt has served five prison terms, on charges including burglary of an occupied structure, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft with a firearm, forgery and possession and sale of marijuana, according to the Florida Department of Corrections records. In 2014, he was released from prison after serving nine months for fleeing law enforcement.